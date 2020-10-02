Google Stadia Pro has added six new games to the cloud streaming service.

The official Stadia YouTube channel released a trailer to confirm all the titles coming in October, with several of them being horror-themed to rein in the Halloween festivities. This month, Stadia Pro users can enjoy the following:

• Dead by Daylight – an asymmetrical survival horror that pits survivors against a scary horror monster

• Human: Fall Flat – a hilarious, light-hearted physics platformer set in a world of floating dreamscapes

• Jotun – in which you explore vast regions of purgatory to find runes in a hand-drawn Norse action adventure

• Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris – an isometric co-op twin stick shooter set in the world of Tomb Raider

• SUPERHOT: Mind Control Delete – sequel to the critically acclaimed “badass simulator” where time moves only when you do

• Celeste – a sidescrolling platformer with immense difficulty where you must guide a girl named Madeline as she journeys up a mountain while avoiding various deadly obstacles

Google Stadia launched in late 2019 and allows users to stream games from the cloud onto their own mobile devices, being able to run on any compatible laptops, desktops, phones, and tablets, as well as a dedicated Chromecast device for use on television sets. Although Stadia Pro requires a subscription, many of the games available on the platform can also be bought separately and can be used with your own controllers.

Whether it’s new titles included or some extra features added to the service, it’s currently unknown what Google has planned for Stadia’s one year anniversary, which will occur in November. You can read about Google Stadia here. A one-month free trial for Stadia Pro is available, with the price set at £8.99 per month after that.