Hey hey, Pocket Gamers. Remember back in July when we summoned together dozens of developers to create the BIGGEST mobile games event of all time? Remember those three streams completely stuffed with announcements and reveals? Remember the stacks upon stacks of exclusive news on the biggest upcoming mobile games? Well, we're doing it again in November, as Pocket Gamer LaunchPad #2 is now confirmed for November 12-14th.

So, what's the deal with Pocket Gamer LaunchPad #2? Well, we're going to have the same Thursday-Saturday spread of great games, and there'll be a couple of new faces compiling the stories, we've also got a whole flood of new developers already signed up for the event and, and, there are a few surprises in store as well.

We're still aiming for exactly the same goal: To create a great big pocket of information on upcoming games and to show everybody that mobile games are just as big, varied and dynamic as their console and PC counterparts. Yes, yes, our first event did happen to crossover with some MAJOR games events, and this next one does happen to be the same week as the Xbox One Series S/X and PS5 Launches, but, that just means that you can use your new, on-console browser to catch up with the biggest news in mobile games.

We'll have release date announcements, exclusive footage, giveaways, and breaking news that you won't find anywhere else. Back during the first LaunchPad we exclusively detailed the newest PUBG map, were the first to show off the latest Pascal's Wager DLC, and handled exclusive reveals of Catalyst Black. Oh, and all of this was broadcast to over three million live stream viewers - that's before we even talk about the content which went live on the site.

So, if you're looking to witness the next chapter of mobile gaming history, then you'll want to make sure you have your eyes on Pocket Gamer on November 12th-14th.

To ensure you stay up to date with the event, here are a couple of things you can do:

> Sign up to our newsletter

> Subscribe to our YouTube channel

> Join the new Discord

And we'll see you back here soon to discuss the future of mobile gaming, if not before.

Oh, and if you're a developer, publisher or PR then you can find out ways to get involved over on our Launchpad hub page.