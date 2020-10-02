As we leave behind Summer and move in the Autumn, the Pokemon that you'll be finding in Niantic's Pokemon Go are set to change, with more Fall-themed creatures appearing more frequently in the wild. It will also see some temporary changes to berries and mark the debut of Deerling.

Starting from 9th October and lasting until the 12th, Berries will be twice as effective when they're given to Pokemon as treats. Beyond that, when catching a Pokemon using a Pinap Berry, players will receive twice the usual amount of Candy. More of them will also be given out when spinning PokeStops and Gyms so you shouldn't find yourself short of them for a while.

Alongside additional Berries, certain Pokemon will also start to appear more in the wild. This will include the likes of Oddish, Vulpix, Bayleef, Hoothoot, Sudowoodo, Yanma, Pineco, Zigzagoon, Seedot, Shroomish, Plant Cloak Burmy, and Foongus. There's also a chance that Vulpix might be Shiny whilst the other Pokemon on the list will also hatch from 5km eggs.

As mentioned above, this will also see the Pokemon Go debut for Deerling. Known as the Season Pokemon, Deerling has four different forms that are determined by the months of the year. Naturally then, when Deerling arrives Pokemon Go, players can expect to see it in its Autumn Form.

Other changes are expected to arrive in the game from October 12th, lasting until the 19th. This will include different Pokemon hatching from Eggs and Niantic will be announcing more details about what players can expect soon.

Pokemon Go is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.