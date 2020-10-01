Indie developer Compulsive Games, creator of Adrenaline: Speed Rush, has announced a new roguelike game for mobile devices: Dungeon Drifter.

Set to release on iOS and Android in the first few months of 2021, the game features a full inventory of classic roguelike elements: procedurally generated dungeons to crawl, differently classed warriors to unlock, turn-based battles to win and loot to plunder. Plus, of course, the dreaded permadeath.

Dungeon Drifter will plunge you into a range of suitably eerie environments, from sewers and abandoned prisons to dwarven cities and dank caves. Each increasingly difficult dungeon you encounter presents a 5x5 grid of tiles. You’ve got to get your hero to the exit, one tile at a time, choosing your moves strategically.

Different tiles present different prospects for your hero; watch out for booby traps and monsters, and take advantage of healing and loot tiles. As you progress, collect weapons, potions, armour, jewellery and coins, all of which can aid your hero in their quest.

The game has been specially designed with mobile in mind. You’ll be able to play it with just one hand, choosing between swipe or button controls, and it’ll run smoothly even on older devices. Gameplay sessions will typically last between three and 15 minutes, making it perfect for casually dipping in and out of.

We’re looking forward to finding out more details as Compulsive Games builds up to the 2021 release. You can keep up to date with the latest news on Dungeon Drifter by following the developer’s official Facebook page, and visiting its website.