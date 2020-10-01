The Pathless has been a known entity for quite some time now and has seen several delays since it was first unveiled as an Apple Arcade title. Back in August, it was announced the game would be arriving in Holiday 2020 but now we know more specifically that it will launch on November 12th for Apple Arcade, PS5, PS4 and PC.

The Pathless is an adventure game from developer Giant Squid, who you may remember as the folks behind ABZU. Instead of diving deep into the ocean, however, The Pathless sees players taking on the role of The Hunter and exploring a vast forest.

The Hunter is a master of archery and finds themselves travelling to a mystical island in order to eliminate a curse that currently grips the world. Along the way, they must form a connection with an eagle companion as they hunt corrupted spirits.

The bond between The Hunter and the eagle will be crucial in dispelling the curse so it's integral they work together to avoid becoming the hunted themselves. As well as a series of battles, players will also need to solve a plethora of puzzles that will be found within ancient ruins.

You can check out some gameplay from The Pathless in the embedded trailer above. Additionally, if you're looking for a bit more information on what to expect from the game, I'd urge you to check out the gameplay walkthrough with creative director Matt Nava.

The Pathless will be available now on Apple Arcade, a subscription service that costs $4.99 per month, on November 12th. For more information on other games that are available in its extensive library, check out our dedicated hub page. It's also set to launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.