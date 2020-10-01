Super Mario Bros. 35 is finally here and available as a free download for all Nintendo Switch Online members - about time that subscription did something just for you, eh?

Super Mario Bros. 35 takes you through the classic Super Mario Bros. game, but with a brand new twist, which is basically that it is a 35-man battle royale, taking place on Mario's 35th anniversary.

In this Tetris 99-alike you'll be running through familiar Mario stages under the threat of a timer, and taking down all manner of devious enemies, but the way in which you do so can mean the difference between life and death.

There are loads of items to unlock and victories to achieve out there, and if you follow these tips you'll soon rise to the top of the rankings…