Choose Your Style
In The Yard, in Madden NFL Mobile 21 you can choose the type of position you want to be as well as what kind of player you want to be. Normally, you start out as a quarterback before switching things up if you wish. As you progress, you can upgrade your avatar.
But, when playing as a QB for example, what kind of star do you want to become in the streets? Do you want to be known for your gunslinging ability like Aaron Rodgers? Or perhaps you want to have great scrambling abilities like Madden 21 cover star Lamar Jackson?
Whatever you choose, you can swap at any time. But, it's still good to stick with one style of play so that you can upgrade over time and more consistently. You certainly couldn't go wrong with any of the play styles. The Yard allows for creativity and openness so any way you play will work out nicely.
Don't Be Afraid to Go Deep
One thing about The Yard in Madden 21 Mobile is that the defensive coverage you deal with is limited. So this leaves the door wide open for some big-time plays, especially if you're the quarterback. Since the number of players on the field is so small, you'll have a great opportunity to go deep.
The plays are drawn up for you, and games move along very quickly. Most of the plays will be passing ones, and when one of the routes includes a deep one, take advantage of it. You'll be facing fourth down in no time in The Yard, so going deep is a solid (and fun) option when the opportunity arises.
Most of the time it's one-on-one between the receiver and cornerback which is why I say throwing deep won't have you saying prayers as much. That said, you don't need to do this every single time, as it is still ideal to find the man who is best open. But, in The Yard, you can get away with more of those "risky" throws at times and as I said, it's fun.
Be Aggressive on Defense
If you feel like your defensive coverage skills aren't that great in Madden 21 Mobile, then feel free to take a different approach in both regular games and The Yard games. Try to control a defensive player who may be trying to blitz the QB.
This is an easier and less pressuring approach to defense. Because if you decide to play cornerback, then it's up to you to stay as close to the receiver as possible. This can sometimes be a challenge for new Madden players so going for the blitz with a linebacker in The Yard is the best bet.
Remember, you won't have as much help defensively in this new mode, so you'd really be on your own island playing cornerback or safety. And at the end of the day, sacking the QB is highly satisfying and it pushes your opponents further back on the field. Sacking the QB isn't always easy, but it's better to attempt than having broken coverage in the backfield leading to a wide-open receiver.
