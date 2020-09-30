The King of Fighters ALLSTAR has recently been updated to introduce a plethora of new content to Netmarble's popular beat 'em up action game. This will see added features, characters, events and even a brand new game mode for players to tackle.

This new game variant is called the Dungeon of Trials and will task players with battling against a boss character that can never be truly defeated. Instead, the aim of this mode is to inflict maximum damage within a set time using five fighters. The fight switches between two different setups every 30 seconds to try and keep everything interesting.

There will also be two new characters to collect who both hail from THE KING OF FIGHTERS XI called Shion and B. Jenet. Additionally, there will be battle cards added that will increase the attack power and active skill damage of both these characters.

The Mid-Autumn Special event has also kicked off alongside the release of the latest update. This will include a Special Login Streak Bonus where players will be able to net themselves 300 rubies and rainbow-coloured souls simply for remembering to log into the game.

In addition to that, there will also be a new mini-dungeon to battle through called Making Rice Cake. As you might expect then, it will see players timing their taps to smash rice into rice cakes. Finally, there will be a Fighter Roulette where players can obtain B. Jenet and B. Jenet Souls, alongside KOF Gold Souls.

The King of Fighters ALLSTAR is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.