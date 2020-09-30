So you've done it all, huh? You've been the crewmate, you've been the Imposter, and you still don't feel like you have a perfect, winning strategy?

Well the reality is that any strategy has a hard counter, and of course the only true way to win against all odds is to be perfectly incognito. And hopefully these tips will do just that for you.

In this guide we're going to give you even more Among Us tips to win as the imposter, and while we can't guarantee that they'll all work, they will definitely give you and edge. At least at first. Deception is a double edged-sword.

So, read on below for our more advanced tips for winning as the Imposter in Among Us - get ready to play some mind games…