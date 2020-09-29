Provides a Challenge if You're Up For it
One of the most intriguing things about Swordshot is that it's as tough as it is to play. This is fascinating considering that it's a one-button game. But it's tricky because it puts your vision and timing to the test a bit throughout your time playing.
You have to shoot in between some rotating objects called "guardians" that are protecting the bosses that you fight. So it's really all about how precise your timing is. And the further you proceed, the more the guardians will multiply and the fast they'll rotate.
Sometimes they will also rotate in the opposite direction to throw you off a little bit. So maybe you're a gamer who enjoys a good challenge. The unique combination of easy controls and difficult enemies might be a draw and reel you in...maybe.
Convenient Control
As mentioned earlier, a signature feature of Swordshot is that it's a one-button experience. This makes it convenient for gamers who are on the go or don't feel like using both hands. And it's especially good if you still want some form of challenge.
It can give you the satisfaction of a game with a full control scheme, but with the use of one tap. It's pretty rare to see a game like that. Most of the time, one-button games are much more casual and easy-going. Here, you get a little Dark Souls or Cuphead taste but in a complete arcade form.
One of mobile gaming's strengths is its convenience, and Swordshot showcases this fairly nicely. It's all about if you feel like being up for the difficulty that it offers or not, but it is unique indeed.
The Music
One thing I have always said in the past is that audio can play a major role in how good a game is. Whether it be the music or ambient sounds, audio is more important than you'd think. It's arguably the most immersive aspect of gaming because hearing things makes you feel them in ways.
And Swordshot has done a decent job of providing some good, fun music that makes you feel like you're right in the arcade. Each stage features its own unique music to go along with its set of bosses. For example, there is a level where you take on jungle type bosses (tigers, gorillas, etc). In that area, you a theme plays that is fitting for the jungle.
So you might appreciate this as you play. It may seem small, but in reality, sound and music is important for a good game overall. Just be prepared to hear some of the songs over and over if you die a bunch of times is all. But, there is a track for each area, so you'll have a variety for your ears.
Comments