Swordshot is a relatively new game to the mobile scene and takes gamers back to the good old days of arcades with its ultra classic aesthetics and music among other things. It can also be quite the button masher because it is a single-button play kind of game.

Yup, that's right, all you need to do is tap that shiny phone or tablet screen of yours to play this game. You basically go through a series of bosses using a magic sword that shoots out projectiles. You need to get a certain amount of hits on the foes to finish them off.

You need to put a sphere back together by connecting its separated fragments. Each fragment acts as a level that contains some of the many bosses that you'll face. Its controls are straight forward to the point where it seems like it's perfect for mobile. Here are a few reasons why you may be interested in this unique shooter.