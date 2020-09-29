Dragon Quest Tact, the latest mobile spin-off based on the popular series of games, released earlier this year in Japan for iOS and Android. Many Western fans were concerned the game wouldn't see a global launch since many Dragon Quest games have been passed over previously. That won't be the case for Dragon Quest Tact, however, which be launching globally in early 2021.

Whilst that fairly vague release date is still quite some time away, there is good news for Android users. Square Enix will be holding a closed beta test for the game soon and Android players can sign up for a chance to get involved by pre-registering for Dragon Quest Tact over on Google Play.

If you're unfamiliar, Dragon Quest Tact is a strategic gacha game where players will collect a series of recognisable monsters from across the series. Once they've assembled a team they'll head into tactical battles where their monsters are placed on a grid-like map. Each unit will have its own strengths and abilities to take into account when choosing where to put them.

For those seeking a more formidable challenge, they may wish to attempt Battle Road. Aside from increased difficulty, this game mode will provide additional story moments so that players can learn more about their monsters. You can check out the latest trailer in the embedded video above for a glimpse of what to expect from Dragon Quest Tact.

Dragon Quest Tact will be available on the App Store and Google Play sometime in early 2021. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. If you happen to live in Japan then you'll already be able to download the game for iOS and Android.