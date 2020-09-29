YOOZOO Games’ 3D MMO Forsaken World: Gods and Demons is now available for pre-registration.

Join up with your friends in this open world fantasy MMORPG where you can raid dragon lairs, search for lost treasure or relax by catching fish in between your adventures. YOOZOO promises the game is presented on an “incredible scale”, with the world being influenced by your in-game decisions and a story that lets you determine its future.

As is the case with most RPGs, you can change your class and specialise your character in many ways to your liking. Abilities can be mixed and matched according to your preferred combat playstyle, while your appearance can also be customised to create a character that truly represents you.

Forsaken World: Gods and Demons allows for hundreds of players online simultaneously, each of them fighting against the invading forces that have overwhelmed Calindor. But players can also spar with each other amidst the chaos, as you form or join a guild and take on quests to fight in the name of the gods.

But it’s also worth noting it doesn’t have to be as exciting as that. Forsaken World: Gods And Demons will also emphasise the quieter aspects of MMOs. Taking a casual stroll through the markets, or going on a simple errand to find some herbs for a potion. No matter what type of player you are, YOOZOO Games ensures there will be something here for you.

YOOZOO Games is a games developer based in Shanghai, best known for Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming and the League of Angels series. You can pre-register for Forsaken World: Gods And Demons on the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android.