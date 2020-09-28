Blizzard has unveiled Masquerade Ball, a new event for Hearthstone that's starting today.

For this event, the tavern has undergone a makeover in preparation for the weekly content that will begin dropping from this week, which includes Tavern Brawls, a new Book of Heroes adventure, and the return of Dual-Class Arena.

Starting today, a new type of minion called Elementals is also being introduced to Battlegrounds. The addition of these adds 16 new minion types and 4 new heroes to use alongside them. Furthermore, player Battlegrounds ratings are reset with a new progression system similar to the one seen in Ranked put in place.

Starting today, you’ll be able to play the Rise of the Zombeasts Tavern Brawl, where you raise an undead army of Zombeasts as Deathstalker Rexxar and his discounted Hero Power. Next week, on 7th October, this will switch to Masquerade Brawl. Everyone dons a costume here, and playing a minion in this mode transforms it into one with double the cost. The final Tavern Brawl coming on 14th October lets you choose from 10 bosses to fight.

Dual-Class Arena also makes a return, with all players receiving one free ticket to access it. In Dual-Class Arena, players pick a hero and then select a hero power from a different class, allowing for many different combinations that you can mix and match.

Then there’s Book of Heroes, which is Hearthstone’s answer for singleplayer gameplay that expands the lore of the universe. The Masquerade Ball event adds a new entry involving Rexxar in his quest for true heroism.

Hearthstone’s Masquerade Ball event is available to access in-game from today, with full patch notes here. You can play for free on the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android.