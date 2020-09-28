Puzzle & Dragons last two collaborative events has seen the game bring back two previous crossovers with Persona and Evangelion. Their latest is yet another return to a prior team up and will see characters from the Monster Hunter series appearing in the puzzler alongside new dungeons and characters to collect from the Egg Machine.

In fact, this is the fifth time Puzzle & Dragons has held a crossover event with Monster Hunter and this latest stint will run until October 11th. Once again, players will be able to battle their way through three limited-time dungeons with various characters from the series by their side.

Previously available characters will be returning including the likes of Velkhana, Rathalos and Nergigante, all of whom have received buffs and Assist Evolutions. In addition, three new monsters have also be added - Velkhana, Rathalos and Nergigante. Elsewhere, Female Hunter, Athena - Non-Gear, Male Hunter, Zeus - Giga Gear and Female Hunter, Valkyrie - Ciel Gear will be available in the Monster Exchange.

In terms of the dungeons, players will face Monster Hunter Collab 1 & Monster Hunter Collab 2. These will both contain five different difficulties with an extra floor for teams with four or fewer players. Completing these challenges my net players monster parts to use for Male Hunter and Female Hunters’ multiple evolutions.

Another of these dungeons is called Monster Hunter Challenge! and completing it will earn players another pull from the Egg Machine. Finally Multiplayer! Monster Hunter! is a dungeon designed for a player and two pals tackle. Successfully emerging victorious will net them a Jewel of Creation.

Puzzle & Dragons is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.