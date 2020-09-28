Blazing Griffin has recently updated their puzzler Murder Mystery Machine to introduce the seventh chapter. The latest instalment is called The Hammer and The Chain and will be the penultimate episode which will take a slightly different approach compared to the prior chapters.

In The Hammer and The Chain, players will be taken back in time to explore the case that landed Nate in the DCA's basement office in the first place. This means they'll be able to play as him for the first time, back when he was new to the detective scene and investigating the death of an investment banker.

They'll also team up with his original partner, Lou ‘Lucky’ LaPaglia as they investigate this mystery. The duo quickly learns that crimes involving the rich quickly become complicated as the case takes many twists and turns. You can check out the embedded trailer above for a tease of what to expect in episode 7.

Given that this episode is set during a different time period, players can expect to explore new environments that include the investment bank and repair shop. There will also be five new deduction mind-maps to solve throughout the latest chapter where players will finally discover who has been pulling the strings the entire time.

Murder Mystery Machine is available now on Apple Arcade, a subscription service that costs $4.99 per month. For more information on other games that are available in its extensive library, check out our dedicated hub page. The latest chapter is the second to last for Murder Mystery Machine, we'll be sure to update you when the final instalment arrives.