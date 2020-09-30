Dear My Cat is a new virtual pet sim that lets players kick back and watch a pack of cute, anthropomorphic felines go about their daily business on an otherworldly island. Your job is to observe and interact with these critters, enjoying a sense of relaxation along the way.

Although the game is designed to be laid-back, that isn’t to say there are no challenges to face along the way. Players must build up and expand their islands to keep their moggies happy. As any cat owner will confirm, they are our lords and masters, after all.

In this guide, you’ll find some handy tips to help you get started on Sky Island, including how to invite new cats to your island, how to increase their happiness level, and much more.