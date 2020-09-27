Konami Digital Entertainment has announced that Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL World will be arriving in their popular game based on the CCG, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, tomorrow. This means a whole host of new cards, characters, card sleeves and game mats are set to be added.

In the anime, ZEXAL follows Yuma Tsukumo and his ally Astral as they work together to try and recover the latter's memories, which have been turned into the 99 Numbers Cards. In Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, players will be able to unlock the main protagonists alongside Tori Meadows and Bronk Stone by completing Character Unlock Missions, beating secret missions and playing through the ZEXAL World.

The arrival of ZEXAL also means that players will now be able to use Xyz summoning to bring powerful cards to the field. These cards have a black frame and no level. Instead, they have a Rank that will dictate the Level monsters must be to stack for an Xyz summon. They're much like ZEXAL's version of Synchro Monsters then, in that they have their own special requirements for being played.

• Xyz Monster and Support Cards – UR Zubaba General (Prismatic), UR Gagaga Magician (Prismatic)

• UR and SR Tickets – A total of six Card Tickets will be given once per day

• 1,000 Gems

• 1 Skill Ticket - Skill for any character added to the game (prior to 08/09/2020)

• Card Sleeves and Game Mat - Featuring the official artwork for the ZEXAL world

Aside from these login bonuses, players will be able to buy the 30th Main box, which will contain Yuma's signature card Number 39: Utopia alongside several others.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duels Links is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.