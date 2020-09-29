1
Super Mario 3D All-Stars
Nintendo didn't exactly stretch itself in compiling Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which brings together Mario's first three 3D adventures in one package. It's essentially a simple upscaling job when you get down to it.
And yet the sheer quality of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy really shines through. Except for a couple of control niggles, they all look and play great on Switch.
2
Hades
Supergiant Games already earned our attention with previous games Bastion, Transistor, and Pyre. But Hades is quite possibly the best of the lot.
This beautiful isometric action RPG packs in glorious visuals, stellar writing, crunchy combat, and engrossing character progression. It instantly joins Dead Cells and Enter The Gungeon at the top of the roguelite action game tree.
3
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
When you consider how beautifully detailed this magical Metroidvania was in its initial Xbox One guise, it's a wonder that we got any kind of playable Switch version.
We got much more than that. Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a technical masterpiece, running at 60fps and with its graphical splendour undimmed. It's also an absolutely brilliant 2.5D platformer.
4
Hotshot Racing
We've seen Switch games that claim to tap into the arcade racing heritage of OutRun and Ridge Racer before. But few have been as successful at nailing the formula as Hotshot Racing.
This is a racer that's all about exaggerated power-slides, bright blue skies, and a glorious sense of speed. Throw in some deliberately angular Virtua Racing-like graphics and a rock solid 60fps frame rate, and we're in '90s arcade heaven.
5
The Last Campfire
The Last Campfire is an intimate, soulful puzzler from the brains behind the brilliant LostWinds games on Wii, under the umbrella of the makers of No Man's Sky. That's some pedigree, and The Last Campfire duly delivers.
Packed full of ideas, and with a surprising amount of mechanical variety, The Last Campfire is an absolute treat. It might have been made for iOS, but there's something decidedly Switch-like about its bright chunky goodness.
6
Spellbreak
The Switch isn't as well served in the battle royale department as its two console rivals, so the arrival of a slick new contender is something to write home about. Spellbreak gives you those last-person-standing multiplayer thrills, but with a quirky mage combat twist.
Rather than assault rifles and grenades, your toolset here consists of magical flame attacks and icy sniper shots. Yes, you're still basically bounding around an open map avoiding campers and avoiding the encroaching storm. But there's something a little different about Spellbreak.
