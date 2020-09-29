The world might be heading for a second lockdown, but at least September supplied a bunch of ace Switch games to keep us occupied in our isolation. Thank heavens for small mercies.

And what a varied box of treats we were given. Nintendo itself supplied a compilation that was simultaneously lazy and brilliant.

Elsewhere, one of our favourite indie developers gave us a stunning roguelite hack-and-slasher, and we got one of the best Switch ports yet. There's also space for a slick arcade racer and a lovely adventure-puzzler.

Have you been playing anything else on your Switch in September? Let us know in the comments below.