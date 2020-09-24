Joycity and Smilegate's strategy title CrossFire: Warzone is proving to be a hot prospect on mobile at present. That's partly thanks to the developer's ongoing mission to ensure the game is regularly updated with new content and features. The latest update introduces the Alliance Force System to the game.

This new system will allow an Alliance to join their forces with two alliances of a lower-ranking to form a diplomatic relationship known as a 'Force'. These alliance members will then be able to exchange gifts with one another to bolster, support and help each other succeed.

Members of all three alliances within the 'Force' will be notified via in-game or push notifications when they're under attack, effectively warning all three at the same time. It certainly gives credence to the old adage that there is strength in numbers.

Elsewhere in the world of CrossFire: Warzone, the benefits from Command Post level progression have been improved. Now, from base level 22, each time the Command Post's level increases new buffs will be put into place. For instance, at level 28 all base stats will be increased by 10% and level 30 will give an increase of 10% in Officer leadership benefits.

Finally, the Milestone Reward System will also give players bonuses for achieving Combat Power Milestone meaning more rewards in total. Meanwhile, they will also receive a portion of the Dollars collected at Alliance Mineral Mines.

CrossFire: Warzone is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.