Last week, a fan-service fuelled Space Invaders collaboration made its way into Pokelabo's RPG. Evidently, that simply wasn't enough content and so today, they've introduced a brand new character alongside adding more Hatred chapters.

The new character is the Wizard of Oz's protagonist Dorothy and she'll be available after today's maintenance has concluded. Once acquired, players will be able to make their way through her 4 chapters. You can catch a glimpse of what to expect in the embedded trailer below. Additionally, Little Mermaid has also received a Chapter 3 crossover story into Chapter 4.

New Grimoire

STEP grimoire: Wizard of Oz available starting today!

Summon Research Syringe to unlock #Dorothy /Gunner! With each summon of this grimoire, you'll progress to the next STEP, and are guaranteed a featured SR summon on STEP 5! ?#SINoALICEGlobal #Curiosity? pic.twitter.com/20VyDgh38T — SINoALICE Global (@sinoaliceglobal) September 24, 2020

There will be a Step Grimoire called the Wizard of Oz available from today until October 8th. With every summon players make, they will progress to the next step and on the fifth, they'll receive a guaranteed SR item.

Summoning the SR weapon Research Syringe will unlock Dorothy/Gunner. Aside from her signature weapon, players will also be able to net themselves a Golden Harp, Golden Staff and Golden Sword from the Grimoire.

Starting from tomorrow, there will be a social media campaign to celebrate the arrival of Dorothy. Here the more players that interact with the various social media accounts the more items they'll receive in-game. This campaign is set to run until October 6th.

SINoAlice is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.