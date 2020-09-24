SPHAZE, the gorgeous puzzle game from developer SUBPIXELS, initially launched for iOS earlier this year and has now released on Android devices, along with a major new content update, after a stint in Early Access.

The first gameplay update to SPHAZE introduced a slow-motion feature to the game whilst this new update introduces a host of content to the puzzler in the form of World 5. This will introduce fifteen new levels with five extra difficult stages for hardcore puzzlers.

This new world will also be home to a variety of new puzzle types including frozen and icy paths that will add a fresh challenge to SPHAZE. World 5 will be available for free after players have completed the first world and will add seven new achievements to Game Center or Google Play Games.

If you're unfamiliar with SPHAZE, it's a beautiful-looking puzzle game where you'll look to guide little robots through a maze by twisting and dragging the maze so that they can pass through. It's been well-received by players so far, holding a 4.5/5 and 10/10 user rating on the App Store and Metacritic respectively.

If you're looking for a new puzzle game then you may want to give SPHAZE a try. It's available now over on the App Store and Google Play as a premium title. To celebrate the launch of the game on Android it will be available for $0.99 for a week following the launch.