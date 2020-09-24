The upcoming US elections are arguably the most important in recent memory. Whatever your political allegiance, it’s really important that you exercise your right to vote if you’re eligible. As young people (GenZ and Millennials) represent more than a third of potential voters, you really can make a difference to not just your clan but the future of the world.

Besides, not voting is a bit like going unarmed into Fortnite, playing CSGo without allies or failing to pick up Mario’s mushrooms - i.e. you’re still in the game, but you’re giving up on a sizable power-up. You’ll also be missing out on a chance to win some awesome prizes!

To help make sure no-one misses out, Enthusiast Gaming, home to the world’s leading game communities, events and sites (including this one) has teamed up with Global Citizen and Headcount to share the Just Vote campaign with its 65 million US gamers (that’s you!)

As well as promoting the initiative, Enthusiast will be adding some truly ‘money can’t buy’ reward incentives, including a Fortnite gaming experience with Luminosity Gaming’s esports celebrity influencer Muselk, a signed jersey from ambassador and NFL star Richard Sherman, Pokemon merchandise signed by Mystic7 and JTGily, plus signed swag and jerseys from Vancouver Titans, Seattle Surge and more! There are also loads more possible rewards on offer from your favourite eSports players, influencers and celebrities like Billie Eilish, DJ Khaled, Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor, Meghan Trainor, Nicky Jam, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift and Usher.

So join with your favourite sites like Pocket Gamer, Destructoid and The Escapist and Just Vote in 2020!