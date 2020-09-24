Pokemon Cafe Mix has received an update today that will allow players to create teams of up to 30 people. Why? Well, to take part in the first team event of course, which will see them looking to feed one of the most perpetually hungry Pokemon going, Snorlax.

This will give players a new way to co-operate with others that aren't in their friend's list. Together you'll be able to tackle a series of team events to satiate the hunger of a big old Snorlax. Successfully completing these challenges will allow players to recruit the Sleeping Pokemon as a staff member, though I'm not sure I'd trust a Snorlax around food.

This inaugural team event will take place starting from today and will run until October 8th. Teamwork will be required to raise Snorlax's satisfaction level until it reaches a point where it'll be happy to join your staff. As a staff member, Snorlax's Cafe Skill allows it to clear Pokemon icons and gimmicks below, which may prove useful for several puzzles.

A team can be created at the cost of 300 acorns. Once made, you'll be made the team captain and can then add your friends or even invite other players to join. For a limited time, you will be able to earn a few bonuses by starting a team.

For each team member recruited, you'll net yourself 300 golden acorns, up to a total of 10,000. Elsewhere, there will be a special Team Order Pack on offer for real-world money that contains Snorlax Maniac Pikachu, which is a Pikachu wearing a cute Snorlax outfit.

Pokemon Cafe Mix is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.