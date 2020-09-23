MassHive Media’s Azure Saga: Pathfinder has now made its way to iOS two and a half years after its Steam release.
The 2.5D JRPG originally released on Steam back in March 2018, with a Nintendo Switch version coming a year later. Finally, the game has now been brought to iPhone and iPad.
Inspired heavily by the Star Ocean and Breath of Fire series, Azure Saga: Pathfinder is set in the far future where the last remnants of humanity survives in colonies scattered across the universe. The legendary planet Azure is said to be a world brimming with life and abundant resources that could bring humanity back from the threat of extinction, and you play as a young scientist named Synch as he is brought into this world of fantastic worlds and extraordinary creatures.
The game features carefully-crafted 2.5D graphics in an isometric presentation, with a modernised turn-based combat system that fit perfectly on consoles and PC, and it translates extremely well to mobile touchscreens too.
“We’re thrilled to finally bring Azure Saga: Pathfinder to iPhones and iPads everywhere,” says Andika Pradana, the Creative Director at MassHive Media. “We always had mobile in mind when developing the game – ensuring that it played well on touchscreens and game controllers alike. We can’t wait to hear from iOS gamers who are now playing Azure Saga: Pathfinder for the very first time.”
First established in 2014, this is MassHive Media’s third mobile game after Vimala: Defense Warlords and Chillout Zombies. The Indonesian developer also has another game, Potion Permit, coming soon.
You can grab Azure Saga: Pathfinder on the iOS App Store for £3.99. There’s no word yet on whether it’ll make its way over to Android, however it’s worth noting that MassHive’s previous two games were both released on that platform.Love JRPGs but hate making decisions on which one to play? Our list of the best ones on iPhone and iPad should have you covered.
