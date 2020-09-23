MassHive Media’s Azure Saga: Pathfinder has now made its way to iOS two and a half years after its Steam release.

The 2.5D JRPG originally released on Steam back in March 2018, with a Nintendo Switch version coming a year later. Finally, the game has now been brought to iPhone and iPad.

Inspired heavily by the Star Ocean and Breath of Fire series, Azure Saga: Pathfinder is set in the far future where the last remnants of humanity survives in colonies scattered across the universe. The legendary planet Azure is said to be a world brimming with life and abundant resources that could bring humanity back from the threat of extinction, and you play as a young scientist named Synch as he is brought into this world of fantastic worlds and extraordinary creatures.

The game features carefully-crafted 2.5D graphics in an isometric presentation, with a modernised turn-based combat system that fit perfectly on consoles and PC, and it translates extremely well to mobile touchscreens too.

“We’re thrilled to finally bring Azure Saga: Pathfinder to iPhones and iPads everywhere,” says Andika Pradana, the Creative Director at MassHive Media. “We always had mobile in mind when developing the game – ensuring that it played well on touchscreens and game controllers alike. We can’t wait to hear from iOS gamers who are now playing Azure Saga: Pathfinder for the very first time.”

First established in 2014, this is MassHive Media’s third mobile game after Vimala: Defense Warlords and Chillout Zombies. The Indonesian developer also has another game, Potion Permit, coming soon.

You can grab Azure Saga: Pathfinder on the iOS App Store for £3.99. There’s no word yet on whether it’ll make its way over to Android, however it’s worth noting that MassHive’s previous two games were both released on that platform.