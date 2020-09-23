Mythgard, Rhino Games' CCG, has been in open beta since last September but now, one year later the game has officially been released for both iOS, Android and Steam. Alongside leaving open beta, the game has also received its first major expansion, Rings of Immortality.

This expansion will introduce a new keyword to the CCG, Forge. This promises to bring the concept of mana resource management to a whole new level. You can check out a trailer for the expansion in the embedded video below to see some examples of cards it will introduce to Mythgard.

Rhino Games say that their aim going forward now that the game has left open beta is to introduce new expansions every 4 or 5 months to keep Mythgard's meta interesting. Beyond that, they'll also look to add more features and plan on expanding into the world of Esports in future.

If you're unfamiliar, Mythgard is a CCG that has several interesting game modes for players to dive into. For instance, it has rotating featured decks that change weekly, so you'll be able to give various cards a try without needing to own them and be able to stay competitive.

There is also a 2v2 mode if you want to team up with a pal alongside various PvE and PvP game variants. There's also a sizeable Story Mode to play through if you'd like to learn the mechanics of the game without having to get stomped by veteran players in online multiplayer.

Mythgard is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.