Auto Brawl Chess: Battle Royale has smashed its way onto iOS and Android, and believe it or not, it is an auto-chess game. Or auto-battler. Whatever you want to call it, you know what I'm talking about. Oh, and it's not really a battle royale, but we'll worry about that later.

Auto Brawl Chess introduces a few brand new mechanics to the auto chess formula, and mixes things up in some unexpected ways. In other ways though, it's the exact kind of auto battler you're expecting it to be.

Whether you're an auto chess novice or you've already become a grandmaster, we've got some tips here we're sure will help you take on your opponents and get the upper hand as quickly as possible.

So, if you want to win a few precious chicken dinners in Auto Brawl Chess, just read our tips below. Wait, does it really count as a chicken dinner if it's not really a battle royale? Ah who cares, just read my tips.