Back in March, we reported that an enhanced version of Free Fire would be heading to iOS and Android devices. This upgraded edition of the game is called Garena Free Fire Max and it is now available in open beta in select regions.

Those lucky places that will be able to get involved include Bolivia, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The open beta will be available for both iOS and Android devices so if you live in one of the aforementioned countries, you should be able to download Free Fire Max from the App Store and Google Play.

It's important to point out that Free Fire Max is not a separate version of the popular battle royale game. Instead, it's a graphical overhaul, providing players with a prettier experience if they've got a device powerful enough to run this enhanced version.

That means that you'll still be able to play with your friends regardless of whether they're playing Free Fire or Free Fire Max. If you often switch between devices you'll also be able to use the same account to play both versions of the game by importing and downloading individual settings.

In this graphically enhanced edition players can expect improved visuals on maps, items, vehicles, structures, trees, and the landscape itself. There will also be fancier visual effects for bullet tracing, vehicles and the safe zone.

Players can also expect vastly improved animations that will make everything from movement to reloading weapons feel much smoother. Outside of the gameplay itself, Free Fire Max will also have animated login videos and lobby animations alongside the option to switch between new and classic sound effects, visual effects and animations.

Garena Free Fire is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.