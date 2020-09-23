Auto Brawl Chess: Battle Royale has slammed its way onto Android and iOS devices, and you'll never guess what: it's an auto chess game.

Yes I know we're calling them auto-battlers these days to separate the genre from the games that very literally put the name of the genre in their title, but the point remains, this is essentially the auto-chess you know and love, and Auto Brawl Chess has implemented it in a way which is a bit different from others.

Here you won't just be upgrading your characters in battle, but outside of it, also taking a good hard look at what makes a strong character, pulling extras, and making them tough. If you want to get an edge over your opponent before even going into battle, this is a good way to do it.

In this guide we're got a full list of every single character in the game, sorted by their rarity, and we've included their types and more. Using this information you can easily form your own tier list and figure out what the best combination of characters is for your playstyle. Now just read on below...