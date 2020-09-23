Common
These heroes are the most common, but will also be your bread and butter in the early days of the game.
|Name
|Faction
|Class
|Skill
| Hellsing
|Drifter
|Shooter
|Increases the next shot by 1905 (+103)
| Minerva
|Beast
|Mage
|Projects shield on herself or ally that absorbs 2936 (+163) damage
| Kon'Radd
|Undead
|Warrior
| When Kon'Radd health drops below 50%, he heals for 601(+28) with each attack
| Nobel
|Elemental
|Soaring
| When dies, deals 2096(+107) damage to adjacent enemies
| Marilyn
|Empire
|Mage
| Deals 2523(+134) damage and freezes the enemy for 1.5 seconds
| Maximus
|Tribe
|Slayer
| Deals 1931(+76) damage to the enemy
| Sharissa
|Reptile
|Slayer
| Heals for 335(+18) health per second
| Diego
|Plant
|Warrior
| Gets spikes that deal 327(+15) damage to attacking enemies
| Robin
|Undead
|Shooter
| Increases the attack damage by 1240(+49)
| Hekate
|Elf
|Warlock
| Remains invisible until the last ally dies and deals additional 443(+25) damage each attack
| Empyrion
|Empire
|Soaring
| Deals 728(+38) damage to the enemy and reduces their armor for 10
| Todd
|Reptile
|Guardian
| Increases attack of adjacent by 368(+17)
| Ratatoskr
|Beast
|Thief
| With each attck poisons the enemy and deals 90(+4) damage per second
| Ragnar
|Dwarf
|Guardian
| If attacked, increases attack damage by 86
Uncommon
Moving up the board, these heroes will be able to carry you through even the late game when upgraded.
|Name
|Faction
|Class
|Skill
| Claus
|Dwarf
|Shooter
| Every 3rd attack additionally deals 982(+56) damage and freezes the enemy for 1 second
| Do-Tso
|Beast
|Warrior
| Creates shield that absorbs 1039(+53) damage and increases his attack speed by 50% for 3 seconds
| Bruno
| Plant
|Shaman
| Summons Mushroom Jr next to himself that poisons the attacking enemy in case of death
| Yukki
|Drifter
|Thief
| Gets invisibility for 2 seconds and increase the attack damage by 744(+42)
| Lilith
|Demon
|Shooter
| Deals 768(+50) damage to 4 enemies one by one
| Coco
|Tribe
|Shaman
| Increases Attack of adjacent by 342(+24) and their attack speed by 10%
| Lancelot
|Empire
|Guardian
| Heals the Hero for 2082(+94) health and increases attack speed by 10%
| Sadako
|Undead
|Mage
| Summons Horo-Horo ghost that prevents the enemy, who killed him, from using skills
| Titania
|Empire
|Warrior
| Inflicts 851(+37) damage to the enemy and prevents then from using skills
| Rameses
|Undead
|Priest
| Heals an ally for 1284(+75) health and grants them invulnerability for 1.5 seconds
| Edwin
|Drifter
|Warlock
| Increases attack of adjacent allies by 246(+13) and increases their heals for 1228(+65)
| Jaxy
|Tribe
|Guardian
| Deals 752(+37) damage to the enemy and stuns then for 1.5 seconds
| Vivien
|Elf
|Priest
| Heals an ally for 544(+33) health per second and gives then 50 energy
| Norris
|Beast
|Slayer
| Increases the next attack damage by 6006(+33) and heals for 100% of the damage dealt
| Rushmore
|Elemental
|Warlock
| Deals 1389 damage to the target and adjacent enemies
Rare
Things are getting series here - a full team of upgraded Rare heroes will be able to take down a majority of challenges.
|Name
|Faction
|Class
|Skill
| Vinci
| Dwarf
|Warrior
| Creates a Power Tower nearby that strikes enemies with a lightning
| Angelia
|Empire
|Slayer
| Deals 2235(+136) damage to the enemy
| Imar
|Elemental
|Slayer
| Creates a shield that absorbs 752(+39) damage and freezes adjacent enemies for 1 second
| Altair
|Reptile
|Thief
| Becomes invisible and deals 1045(+61) damage to adjacent enemies
| Ingrid
|Empire
|Shaman
| Gets invulnerability for 2 seconds and deals 357(+19) damage to adjacent enemies
| Graoully
|Demon
|Guardian
| Provokes adjacent enemies and heals for 1683(+65) health
| Bourbon
|Beast
|Shaman
| Poisons adjacent enemies for 244(+14) damage per second
| Guiscarda
|Beast
|Soaring
| Increases damage from the next 3 attacks by 551(+30) and heals for 30% of the damage dealt
| Ali
|Tribe
|Warrior
| Deals 480(+24) damage to adjacent enemies and gets evasion for 2 seconds
| Hazred
|Undead
|Warlock
| Summons Deadite that attacks the enemy
| Skadi
|Elf
|Shooter
| Deals 4293(+262) damage to the most dangerous enemy
| Azrael
|Undead
|Slayer
| With each attack steals 176(+11) of the enemy's health
| Homer
|Plant
|Shooter
| Summons a Seeding next to him that shoots at the enemy
| Blair
|Drifter
|Priest
| Heals 4 allies with the lowest health one by one for 4194 health each
Epic
Now we're talking - these heroes will be able to take on absolutely anyone.
|Name
|Faction
|Class
|Skill
| Lolth
|Elf
|Thief
| Deals 670(+49) damage and burns 20 energy of the target and adjacent enemies
| Smaug
|Undead
|Soaring
| "Active Skill: Deals 2742(+198) damage to the target and adjacent enemies
Passive Skill: Burns 15% energy of the attacking enemies"
| Artemis
|Empire
|Shooter
| Deals 1470(+102) damage to the target and adjacent enemies preventing them from using skills for 3 seconds
| Clio
|Demon
|Mage
| Deals 1107(+85) damage to the enemy and stuns them for 3 seconds
| Nero
|Drifter
|Mage
| Summons Nobel, that explodes when dies, dealing damage to adjacent enemies
| Likho
|Plant
|Guardian
| Deals damage to adjacent enemies and heals adjacent allies for 482(+28)
| Tortulus
|Reptile
|Priest
| Heals allies in a large area for 1172(+74) health
| Taurus
|Beast
|Guardian
| Deals 603(+35) damage to the target and adjacent enemies and stuns them for 1 second
| Cormac
|Dwarf
|Shaman
| Summons a Totem that deals 374(+28) damage per second to adjacent enemies
| Mordred
|Demon
|Warrior
| Shackles the target and adjacent enemies and deals 190(+12) damage per second for 3 seconds
Legendary
These heroes are based on literal Gods - now bow.
|Name
|Faction
|Class
|Skill
| Shenlong
|Reptile
|Soaring
| Turns into a powerful Dragon that deals damage to enemies in a small area
| Zeus
|Dwarf
|Mage
| Deals 2285(+189) damage to all enemies and stuns them for 1 second
| Thanatos
|Demon
|Slayer
| Summons his full copy on the battlefield
| Hanso
|Drifter
|Warrior
| Increases attack of adjacent allies and his own by 167(+14) and gives them invisibility for 2 seconds
| Mary
|Empire
|Priest
| Deals damage to the enemies in a large area and heals allies for 1106(+88)
| Tengus
|Beast
|Warlock
| Unleashes 2 waves of meteors, each dealing 1008(+79) damage to enemies and stunning for 1 sec
| Butcher
|Undead
|Guardian
| Steals 1117(+77) health of adjacent enemies
