Back in June, we covered the announcement of Cascadia Games' upcoming action-adventure game Moon Raider. Following a successful Kickstarter campaign, the game is now available to pre-order for iOS devices ahead of its launch on 1st October.

Publishing duties are being handled by the seemingly ever-present Crescent Moon Games. There's currently no word on when or if the game will release for Android but we'll be sure to keep you updated as and when we learn more.

Are you ready to play Moon Raider on mobile???????? Moonraider is coming to iOS October 1st!!!???????????? Pre-order now! ?? https://t.co/fIyOfDGK1B pic.twitter.com/YrDTkvAeTn — Crescent Moon Games ???? (@CM_Games) September 21, 2020

Moon Raider will see you playing as Ava, the daughter of a brilliant but sadly ageing scientist called Dr Cavor and Selene, the former queen of the moon. The latter's life force depends on a special energy that can only be found in moon gems. Since Dr Cavor is no longer as nimble as he once was, he sends Ava to the moon to gather as many of these gems as possible.

The moon isn't as tranquil as it appears to be in the night sky, however. The gems are found deep within the moon's catacombs which are now filled with a legion of corrupt aliens who now rule over the natural satellite. Aside from armed soldiers, there will be a plethora of deadly traps Ava will need to avoid.

The game will take place across 10 different environments, with each promising a number of hidden upgrades and secret areas to uncover. There will also be 11 bosses to defeat who will provide the toughest test for our heroine. The game can also be played in co-op with two controllers.

Moon Raider is available to pre-order now over on the App Store and is aiming to release on Google Play at a later date. It will be a premium game that costs $4.99. It also recently released on Steam if you're interested but would rather play this genre of game on a different platform.