Swap-Swap Panda is one of the newer games released on iOS and Android and fresh out of the pack, it delivers a pretty, classic style platform adventure featuring adorable pandas. The kicker is that it features a traditional panda and a red panda (not your usual panda duo there, huh?).

Our two panda friends just want to enjoy their little picnic by eating a cupcake but then an evil ninja (known as a minion) steals their grub and now the two go on a tour through Japan to get a bit of payback on the fiends. While doing so, you'll be collecting cupcakes along the way.

As the name suggests, you'll be able to swap between the two pandas during your adventure. You'll jump, climb, swim and beat down foes on your way to victory. It seems similar to Sonic games like Sonic The Hedgehog 2 or Sonic & Knuckles (only you aren't going as fast). This feature is a fun way to approach the game and we give you a few tips to help you on your journey.