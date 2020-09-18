Neutronized, the developer of the excellent Super Cat Tales series and other cutesy platformers, has returned with another. Their latest endeavour is called Swap-Swap Panda and it's available now for both iOS and Android.

The game sees two pandas, one red and one giant, embarking on an adventure to reclaim the delicious cupcakes that were stolen from them by some sweet-toothed ninjas. You'll take control of both throughout the game and can switch between them when necessary. It's all in the title, really.

Each has their own set of skills that will be integral to making it through each of the levels. The giant panda, for instance, can happily swim through lakes with their pal sitting on their back. Meanwhile, the red panda can nimbly climb bamboo and activate switches that will open paths for their friend to go through.

There will be twenty different locations to play through beyond the bamboo forest you'll initially start the game in. There will be a host of hazards to avoid alongside several puzzles to solve that will likely involve frequent swapping between the two characters.

hey there, just released Swap-Swap Panda to iOS and Android - Thanks for playing ?????? #indiedev iOS/Android: https://t.co/JON1ddiCjp pic.twitter.com/S0l5CJzWSD — Neutronized (@Neutronized) September 17, 2020

To fully complete the game you'll need to collect all of the stolen cupcakes that are scattered throughout each stage. Some of them may be trickier to find than others so you'll need to keep an eye out for them. You can check out some gameplay in the embedded trailer above.

Swap-Swap Panda is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with a single in-app purchase that unlocks the premium version for $3.99.