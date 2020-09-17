Sadhana is a beautiful-looking puzzle game from publisher and co-producer ARTE and producer La Générale de Production. It's available now for both iOS and Android and promises a short interactive tale that's based on Indian texts.

The story follows the spiritual journey of Svetaketu. He is a young soldier who is looking to complete an initiatory quest under the guidance of his master. This aim of this adventure is for him to learn about himself which means he'll have to overcome some inner demons whilst solving the odd puzzle along the way.

Each stage is backed by a musical score that the developers say will help the player reach a meditative state. Likewise, the puzzles themselves are also intended to be relaxing, though still complex, and will require players to connect stars to create symbolic constellations.

The game itself is intended to act as an initiation into oriental spirituality whilst learning about a different culture in general. It has a lovely, almost dreamlike art style that's backed by some gorgeous sounding music that's been created by James Blackshaw.

You can check out some gameplay from Sadhana in the embedded trailer above. It'll give you an idea of what to expect from the puzzles along with the mood of the game itself. If you fancy trying Sadhana before you buy it, there's a prologue available over on the official website that you can play for free.

Sadhana is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a premium title that costs $0.99. However, you can also try out the prologue for the game over the official website.