Two new Sync Pairs have made their way into Pokemon Masters today. The first is one we've mentioned briefly before, Lillie & Clefairy whilst the other will be James & Weezing who will appear in another Team Rocket themed special event.

This event is called Blasting Off Again and will be available from today until January 25th. It follows the Team Rocket Trio as they hear rumours that there's a fireworks festival due to be held on Pasio, so they see an opportunity for some mischief.

Tackling this event will net players James & Weezing as a Sync Pair. They are a 3-Star Tech duo with Sludge as a main attack. His other abilities include Poison Gas, which can poison all opposing Sync Pairs and X Defence for, well, sharply raising his Defence.

Weezing will also have a move called Prepare to Fight that will restore part of his HP and increase his special defence. Its Sync Move is called Make It Double Sludge and will deal increase damage if the target is poisoned. Finally, Weezing's passive will cause the Poison Gas Pokemon to use Explosion when he faints.

Elsewhere, the final Sync Pair related to the Family Ties event can now be obtained through a Spotlight Scout. Lillie & Clefairy will have their own scout, with an increased chance of netting the duo, that will run from today until 1st October. They are a 5-Star support Sync Pair and as with other newly added Sync Pairs, are capable of being upgraded to 6-Star EX. Additionally, their Sync Grid has also been expanded alongside their arrival in the game.

Pokemon Masters EX is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.