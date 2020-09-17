Netmarbles popular RPG Marvel Future Fight has received yet another update today. This one is called Damnation and brings a host of Doctor Strange themed content to the game alongside new characters, uniforms and an extreme mode.

Damnation tells the story of Mephisto's conquest of Las Vegas. Doctor Strange has been captured so a group of new heroes work together to free him before looking to save the city. This will introduce two new Heroes to the game. A Spider-Man clone called the Scarlet Spider and the Living Vampire, Morbius.

Elsewhere a bunch of new outfits have been added to the game. This includes a Space Suit uniform for Doctor Strange, a Damnation uniform for Dormammu, a Mr Knight uniform for Moon Knight and finally an Avengers uniform for Blade.

In other update news, an Extreme mode has been added to the Danger Room. Here players will use their own Hero with their stats intact. They will, however, need to be Tier-3 and be Transcend Potential Heroes to take part. This mode will also feature an additional rating system.

Finally, a series of smaller changes have also been made. For instance, Dormammu can now be upgraded to Tier-3 and has been given new ultimate skills. The Alliance Battle Extreme has additional New Frost Beasts alongside added stages with strategic elements that will change on a weekly basis.

Meanwhile, the Awaken Potential feature has been unlocked for Morbius, Moon Knight and Elsa Bloodstone alongside more Awaken skills. Similarly, the Realize Potential feature has been unlocked for Scarlet Spider, Morbius, Blade, Elsa Bloodstone, Moon Knight, Dormammu and Iron Fist.

Marvel Future Fight is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.