As first spotted by charlieINTEL.com, a recent job posting on Activision's career site strongly suggests that Call of Duty: Warzone could be heading for iOS and Android at some stage in the future. Call of Duty Mobile has proven popular on mobile so it's interesting to see Activision plan on launching a separate, battle royale-centric game for phones.

The job advert, which is no longer available. with the website stating 'The job you are trying to apply for has been filled' when trying to access the page, states the individual would look to bring the essential features of Warzone over to mobile devices.

The job ad also specifies they're looking to 'improve upon the Warzone formula by proposing and producing mobile-specific additions and changes to features to ensure a best-in-class mobile experience that players will love'.

Whilst it's entirely possible that Activision has been planning to bring Call of Duty: Warzone over to mobile devices for a while, now seems like a good time to do so. With Fortnite no longer on the App Store and more arduous to download on Android, there's definitely room for another battle royale game in the mobile market.

It is interesting to point out, however, that Call of Duty Mobile does already have its own battle royale mode and the game itself has been popular since it launched last year. However, Activision may feel the Warzone name is more synonymous with the BR genre in particular.

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available right now on PC, Xbox One and PS4 but could soon be heading to the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play title with various microtransactions available.