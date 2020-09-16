Crescent Moon games latest publishing endeavour is Swordshot, a reflex-based arcade game that's been created by indie developer Oleg Klaus. It was initially announced back in January but it's now finally available for both iOS and Android as a premium title.

Swordshot looks to be a game that's easy to play but hard to master. You'll control a static sword that's capable of firing projectiles and will battle against a variety of enemies that are protected by a ring of constantly rotating projectiles.

LOOKING FOR A CHALLENGE?

Fight your way through hordes of random enemies and locations????#Swordshot

Coming out on Android & iOS SEPT 16th!! Pre-order on the Apple Store????https://t.co/RfrtGaykdX Pre-register on Google Play????https://t.co/XNIsFGA2Yz@BIOBOOSTERPIXEL pic.twitter.com/FrJ4K8xeN5 — Crescent Moon Games ???? (@CM_Games) September 10, 2020

You can check out some of the gameplay in the embedded trailer above. As you can see there's a wide variety of enemy types to battle against alongside projectiles that will defend them. It also sports a lovely retro-inspired pixel art aesthetic.

Swordshot is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a premium title that costs £0.99 and £1.75 for iOS and Android respectively. The game is also available on Steam where it costs £3.99.