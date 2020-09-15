Despite only recently hitting version 1.0 – meaning the game is now 'officially out' – PUBG Mobile has hit the fifteenth season of its Royale Pass. This one is called Beyond A.C.E and will introduce a host of new outfits to the popular battle royale.

You can check out some of these new outfits in the embedded trailer below. There are both entirely new outfits and gear skins alongside recreations of the game's original batch of threads. If you opt to enrol in the new season you'll earn a variety of special themed rewards including a chance to upgrade the original characters' outfits for the first time.

Beyond that, the game's UI has also been given an upgrade. Bookmarks have been relocated whilst players will be able to search for both levelled and unpurchased rewards. Elsewhere, they'll be able to purchase vouchers directly from the voucher window and RP points acquired will automatically convert to ordinary point cards.

Elsewhere there have been a few changes to the various subscription options available in PUBG Mobile. For instance, Plus Subscription rewards will now cost three 300UC rather than one 900UC Voucher. Meanwhile, an RP subscriptions video is now available along with price details for that month.

As mentioned at the start of the article, PUBG Mobile has recently hit version 1.0. This has brought a whole host of gameplay improvements and visual enhancements to the game. You can check out what that includes in our recent article.

PUBG Mobile is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.