Peal Abyss has announced that today their popular MMORPG Black Desert Mobile will be receiving an entirely new region for players to explore. It will be called Hadum's Realm and will introduce a new boss and questline to beat.

This boss is also called Hadum and she is known as the evil goddess of darkness. Players will need to prepare before taking on a powerful foe like this so there will be an event taking place throughout this week called Omen of Darkness. This will allow players to obtain precious items and totems for new weapons and armour from Orwen's shop.

Beyond that, the Tier 8 town hall has also been added to the game. This will allow players to expand their territory alongside harvesting more resources. Elsewhere, a new merchant has been added to the game called Mediu who sells various items including the Crow Merchant's Elixer.

Aside from the latest update, there's also more Black Desert Mobile news in the form of a 30-minute video with lead producer Ryan Kang. Here they discuss recent updates to the game alongside upcoming content, a new character reveal and a surprise gift for adventurers. You can check that out in the embedded video above.

Black Desert Mobile is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. For in-depth details of the most recent update, head on over to the game's official website where you'll be able to find the patch notes.