Let's be perfectly honest - a hard day's work is unrewarding, and that's the reality of being a crewmate in Among Us is that it is difficult.

Your job is to repair the ship and keep an eye out, for while you're going about your daily tasks, there will be an imposter aboard, and they will kill you given half the chance.

But you're just a crewmate, so the question is how to keep an eye on the others, while also trusting them? It's not easy but in this guide we're going to walk you through it…

While you can't fight back against the one killing your friends, you can vote them out. That suddenly sounds like a political motto for centrism.