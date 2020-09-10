KartRider Rush+'s third season is now officially underway. The latest update to the popular kart racer sees a host of vehicles, characters and tracks arrive in the game. In addition to that, there will also be a new game variant called Championship Mode.

The new Championship Mode will only be open for a limited time, from today until September 22nd. This game type will see players testing their skills in a series of 4v4 races against NPC opponents. In order to be recognised as the ultimate champion, they'll need to win five consecutive races and use their Ultimate Skill.

Naturally, Ranked Mode Season 3 has also commenced, with a bunch of new racers and karts to collect. This will include the White Knight, Iceball and Emperor's New Car among others. There will also be a weekly sign-event that kicks off on September 14th. Those who remember to log-in each day will net themselves K-Coins, Turbo Crystal, L-Decoder, Quick L- Badge and ‘Bluebird’ kart.

There have also been additional updates and improvements to KartRider Rush+ too such as the Soulmate System. With this, players with a bond of 500 or more can team up with a friend to become Soulmates. This will allow them to complete quests together for various rewards.

Additionally, there's also the Pet Breakthrough System. Through this, players can Breakthrough their pets that have reached the maximum level and increase their stats using Super Candy. Elsewhere, a new Firecracker Item can now be purchased that increases Bond with friends whilst the Free Movement feature allows players to move around in the background and take pictures more easily.

KartRider Rush+ is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.