Team17 has announced that their upcoming spin-off to The Escapists will not only be heading to PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch but it will also be released for Apple Arcade too. Consoles and PC are set to receive the game on October 9th whilst the mobile version is only confirmed as 'coming soon' at present.

The Survivalists will see players entering a procedurally generated wilderness with a variety of different biomes to explore. The aim, as the title implies, is to survive by completing a serious of quests given by a Mysterious Stranger or by finding them washed up on the shore.

Players will be able to team up with one another to hopefully increase their chances of survival, embarking on joint adventures, gaining more loot and trading resources with each other. This can be done with up to three other players.

As you'd expect from a survival game, there will be a crafting system. That means you'll be gathering resources to assemble weapons or even make smoothies to help keep your hunger levels down. There will be a host of recipes to discover that will aid in your continued survival.

The island will also be filled with monkeys that can be trained and taught to help you. This is called the Mimic System and it will allow the simians to learn how to complete various tasks like building, fighting or chopping down trees so you don't have to.

The Survivalists is set to arrive on Apple Arcade later this year, a subscription service that costs $4.99 per month. For more information on other games that are available in its extensive library, check out our dedicated hub page. It will also release for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on October 9th.