Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower is available right now on mobile devices, and if you've been looking for a way to get more Warhammer in your life, well you may need help, but also there's a mobile game for that.

Silver Tower is the latest mobile Warhammer title, and if you can't help but enjoy a bit of turn-based team strategy, this can be the perfect game for you.

While the tutorial of the game will teach you most of what you need to know, there are inevitably a few details that get skipped over. That's why we're here.

Read through this guide and we'll give you the important tips you need to know on battling your way through enemies in Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower.