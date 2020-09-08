Be The Hero Event
The Be The Hero event lasts from September 5th until September 17th, and only certain actions can be completed on certain days.
Everything kicks off with Golden Magazines from 5th - 15th, and you won't be able to unlock Jai himself until the 13th.
If you want to be able to get everything done during the event, try to log in every single day.
Golden Magazines
We've already told you about the Golden Magazines, and now you need to collect them. You'll be able to collect Golden Magazines by fulfilling daily missions and challenges.
You should earn the Golden Magazines because then, in time, you'll be able to trade them in for Jai's Justice Fighter Bundle, which includes a nice unique costume to set you apart from the crowds.
You'll be able to trade your Golden Magazines for the costume bundle between the 13th and the 15th of September, and you'll also be able to purchase Golden Magazines during this time.
Jigsaw pieces…
Jigsaw pieces are necessary to unlock Jai, and you'll only be able to collect jigsaw pieces between the 10th and the 13th of September - that's tomorrow, in case you're not keeping track!
You will need all of the Jigsaw pieces to be able to earn Jai, to scan through your missions and challenges regularly to complete everything and earn him.
If you are worried and don't get enough jigsaw pieces, you can purchase the remainder from the 13th until the 17th of September - but this can get expensive and we don't recommend it…
Claiming Jai
Finally, you'll be able to claim Jai once you have the jigsaw pieces - and if you've already worked hard to earn your Golden Magazines, you should be in a good position to have everything you need.
You'll finally be able to claim Jai from the 13th of September up until the 17th, which isn't a massive amount of time. As such, you should log in and get collecting ASAP.
Once you've completed all of these steps in the Be The Hero event, you'll be able to play as Jai, finally. Or just pretend he actually is Hrithik Roshan. I do.
