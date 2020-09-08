Garena Free Fire is the mobile battle royale game that is loved worldwide - even more than PUBG Mobile, in many regions. And we're going to give you the info you need to unlock the new character Jai (based on Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan) so you can shoot down your foes in style.

If you want to unlock Jai you should download the game and waste no time, as you've got a limited amount of time to earn the materials you need to complete this event.

It's going to take multiple steps over the course of the next few days, but if you're playing now you should be able to put everything in place just in time.

To unlock Jai in Garena Free Fire's Be The Hero event, just read our tips below…