We've always quite enjoyed Tree Men Games' titles here at Pocket Gamer, finding Pako, Pako 2 and Pako Forever to all be good fun. So it's quite exciting whenever there's a new member of the family. Their latest is called Pako Caravan and it's available now for iOS and Android.

Tree Men Games deliberately set out to create something light-hearted with Pako Caravan, given the current state of the world. It's a mixture of the Pako games you may already be familiar with and the classic mobile title snake.

You'll drive around the various levels collecting new trailers to attach to the back of your ever-growing vehicular conga line. That means you'll need to avoid crashing into yourself as well as the numerous other obstacles that will pop up as you drive around each stage. It looks like it can become pretty hectic.

As you progress through the 10 different levels where there are 100 missions to complete, additional mechanics will also be added into the mix to provide a little variety to the gameplay. This might include jumping, mowing the lawn, encountering UFOs or dealing with laboratory experiments.

Each level will feature its own specific cars depending on the missions you'll be tasked with. Tree Men Games have said that they're planning on adding more content over time with steady updates promised after launch.

Pako Caravan is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.