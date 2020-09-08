Unmemory is an upcoming mystery-themed interactive novel from developer Patrones y Escondites and publisher Plug-in Digital. It's set to launch for iOS, Android and Steam on October 13th with pre-orders on all platforms available now.

It promises an immersive tale that deals with love and revenge that's predominately told through text. Specifically, it follows the story of a person who is on the hunt for the individual who murdered their girlfriend. However, our protagonist suffers from a rare form of memory loss.

That means he'll need to make use of notes, pictures and recorded messages that he's collected to try and make sense of this mystery. It's important you pay attention when reading the various passages because you'll require this knowledge to solve the various puzzles that will appear along the way.

The story will be told through 8 different chapters where each will deal with a different aspect of memory. For instance, the first explores the way time affects them whilst others will explore how it's connected to the likes of music, pain, taste touch and even places. The game will apparently take around 5 hours to complete.

You can check out some gameplay for Unmemory in the video found within the embedded tweet above. As you can see, it's a mixture of reading through sections of text whilst also completing various minigames along the way.

Unmemory is available to pre-order now over on the App Store and Google Play ahead of its release on October 13th. It will be a premium title that costs $5.99.