Kingdomtopia: The Idle King is the latest game from developer Joyseed Gametribe and it's available now for iOS and Android. You may have played the team's previous title Rocky Rampage: Wreck 'em Up. Their latest endeavour, however, swaps endless running for idle management.

In the game, you'll play as Prince Snow, a clumsy leader who is tasked with rebuilding the titular Kingdomtopia after he managed to sleep through its destruction. His father sacrificed himself to save the kingdom, hence why this seemingly incompetent animal is now in charge.

There will be several districts that will need to be restored to their former glory including a farm area, seaport and more. As these areas begin to flourish once again you'll start to gather more coins to further improve your fallen kingdom. As this is an idle game you'll continue to accrue wealth even in your absence and you'll be able to hire mayors for each district to collect some cash while you're away too.

Every character you meet in Kingdomtopia will be an anthropomorphic animal and Joyseed Gametribe says there are plenty of interesting folks to meet along the way. This includes your loyal but sassy adviser Pugg and Helga, a former pirate who now runs the port district.

Though deceased, you will also be able to chat with Prince Snow's late father King Siff. He will offer words of wisdom to his son alongside uncovering royal heirlooms that will help bring further prosperity to Kingdomtopia as you continue to try and restore it to its former, prosperous state.

Kingdomtopia: The Idle King is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.