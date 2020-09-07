Jenny LeClue may have released last year, but its development has continued on. Now fully voice acted, its developers are looking for volunteers to help test their 2.1 update before release.

Simply follow the link provided in their tweet and fill in the simple form and you should receive an invite to help test things out.

Hiya friends! I'm looking for Apple Arcade subscribers who can help playtest Jenny LeClue v2.1 before official release. You can sign up for the beta here:

?https://t.co/chvY2PwlyV? Please RT / share the link! ????#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiedev pic.twitter.com/kzHGcOrWkO — Joe ???? Jenny LeClue on Switch Aug 26 ???? (@Mografi_Joe) September 5, 2020

Featuring “Memorable, complex characters rendered in a unique aesthetic”, Jenny LeClue is a detective adventure game set in the small town of Arthurton, filled to the brim with secrets to discover and people to talk to you. Your investigation will take you to various unique vistas, such as Lake Noware, an abandoned mine and a forgotten graveyard, all narrated by the story's author, one Arthur K Finkelstein.

The eponymous young Jenny must use all of her wit and intuition to help clear her mother’s name and reveal the identity of the true killer. There's also an interesting dynamic at play between the game's narrative, Jenny's murder plot, and the meta-narrative of her author and the challenges he is facing as he tells her latest story. It's quite a world to get lost in, and it'll apparently take around 12 hours to finish.

It's part one of a planned two-part story arc; there’s a classic choose your own adventure system which changes how Jenny’s story unfolds, which the Developers say will influence the way they create the second game. No news available on Chapter 2 as of writing.

Jenny LeClue - Detectivu is available on, Apple Arcade, Steam, and the Nintendo Switch.