PUBG Mobile's ongoing war against cheaters rages on and the team are keen to share what they've been working on to prevent the hackers from winning. This time they've unveiled details about recent plug-in crackdowns alongside upgrades to their Security Defense Tech and Replay Review System.

A plug-in, known as Plug-In M that allowed Android users to remove recoil, screen shake and enable auto-aim, eliminate fog and expand their vision has been identified and measures are being made to prevent it. Anyone caught using this so far has been given a ten-year ban.

Auto-aim is a common problem in any online shooter given how integral this aspect of gameplay is. So it's probably not surprising to learn that the PUBG Mobile team has identified and removed 20 different variants of it. Similarly, a 'Grass Hack' that granted players better vision has also been quashed.

As mentioned, several other facets of Security Tech have also been upgraded. For instance, the spectator system has been optimised so that cheaters can no longer exploit it by using multiple accounts to gain additional vision.

The impact of security monitoring has also been optimised. It previously had a notable effect on gameplay, draining the battery faster and causing lag. This should now no longer be the case. Several other countermeasures have also been implemented such as fixed engine security risks, process and tools of security protocols, increased Livik penalty thresholds and chat channel plug-in promotions.

The previously announced Replay Review System is also expected to be added in future. This will hopefully allow players to aid in eliminating cheaters from the popular battle royale by using this report system.

PUBG Mobile is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.