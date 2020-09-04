Pinky the Hippo: In the Wild is a new app from Tiny Fingers, released as part of the developer’s animal-themed series of educational games for toddlers and pre-schoolers. Each of these applications is designed to help youngsters hone key skills, and this one is all about colours.

Aimed at kids aged two and up, the game offers an interactive way to teach children colour recognition, including the correct pronunciation of each shade. Moreover, it will also help them learn what kind of sounds animals make, including the eponymous hippo, Pinky.

Pinky the Hippo: In the Wild takes place against a colourful wilderness backdrop. Pinky will serve as your child’s friendly guide as they recolour images of various wild animals based on pictures they were previously show. This will help train their memory as well as teach them about colours.

The game is based around sounds and animations, so no reading skills are needed. What’s more, the smart, auto-adaptive game difficulty will match with your child's abilities and the sense of progression and cute animal characters will keep them engaged throughout.

Tiny Fingers has released the app with interface localisation to English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese and Korean. It’s ad-free with fair pricing, which mean customers can try it out before they buy.

Released alongside companion education apps Oinky the Piggy: On Farm and Ruffy the Husky: On Ice, Pinky the Hippo: In the Wild is available now from the App Store and has been optimised to run on all iPhone and iPad models packing iOS 9 or newer.