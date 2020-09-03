Baseball Superstars 2020 is one of the wildest baseball games you'll ever play on mobile. It's baseball, but with an anime design, featuring several unique characters. It's created by Gamevil, the same folks who brought you the more traditional MLB Perfect Inning games.

This more arcade-like offering is unique and one of the best baseball gamers out there. You have the ability to do some mind-bending stuff while playing. Yes, there is a flair of traditional play as well, giving it a mix of classic and jaw-dropping gameplay.

As with many baseball games on mobile, you start by creating your team, designing the logo, changing colors of the uniforms, etc. From there, it's time to assemble your squad and build them up to make them one of the greatest teams of all-time. We'll give you a few basic tips to help you in gameplay.